Arizona suspect who critically wounded paramedic staging at fire scene dies in hospital

** An Arizona man from Tucson, who is suspected of critically injuring an area paramedic staging near a house fire last week, has died in hospital. That is the word from the Associated Press (July 23) which said convicted felon Leslie Stephen Scarlett, 35, who was shot by a police officer after fleeing the fire scene in which he shot several people, succumbed to his injuries last Wednesday. According to the news service, Scarlett’s motive for his shooting spree remains a mystery. Along with shooting and killing a fire bystander, Scarlett shot 20-year-old paramedic Jacob Dindinger in the head, while he shot Dindinger’s 21-year-old female partner in the chest and arm. Dindinger continues to cling to life in hospital. An Arizona Department of Corrections spokesman, meanwhile, said Scarlett’s record includes a 2007 conviction for attempted armed robbery for which he served six years in prison.