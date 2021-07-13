** Massachusetts proposing legislation that would allow EMTs to treat injured K-9s

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Like several other states in the union, Massachusetts is now considering a law that would allow EMTs to treat injured police dogs. That is the word from CapeCod.com (July 13) which said the proposed statute dubbed Nero’s Law will be vetted by the joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security tomorrow. According to the news site, the proposed bill is named after police K-9 Nero who was injured while his handler Sean Gannon died in a 2018 shooting incident. Former Yarmouth Police Department officer and current state Representative Steven Xiarhos said at the time prehospital medics could not legally treat or transport the wounded dog. Along with the hearing, an online petition is seeking to garner support for the move. Currently, Massachusetts has approximately 250 working K-9 officers.