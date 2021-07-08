** Fourth person arrested in connection with June 19th shooting of North Carolina EMT

UNITED STATES NEWS

** North Carolina police in Raleigh have arrested yet another man in connection with the June 19th shooting of an area EMT. That is the word from WAVY (Michael Prunka/Caslee Sims/July 7) which said the arrest is the fourth in connection with the Juneteenth incident. According to the news site, Isaiah Kymel Means, 21, has been tagged with assault with a dangerous weapon inflicting serious injury, assault on emergency personnel with a firearm, and assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill. The medic, meanwhile, who was responding to a call for a person who fell, was treated and released from hospital that same day. Those previously charged include David Lance Onque, 26, Keir Rahmel Melvin, 20, and Anselmo Innocente Arroyo-Maldonado. At press time, information on their next court dates was unavailable.