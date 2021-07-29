** Welsh paramedic in UK suspended from practicing after stealing AEDs from service and selling them

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A Welsh Ambulance Service paramedic has been struck off from practicing after stealing two AEDs and selling them on Facebook in 2017. That is the word from the Daily Mail (Darren Boyle/July 29) which said Dominic Barone was given the decision by the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) after already being suspended for claiming a false injury at work. According to the newspaper, Barone claimed he injured his left shoulder after using a faulty stretcher. He made an Adverse Incident Report before attempting to claim compensation from his service. He later admitted he made up the whole incident. A spokesman for the HCPC said Barone’s conduct was not compatible with remaining licenced.