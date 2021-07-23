July 24, 2021
** Texas EMS crew hijacked at gunpoint

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Texas ambulance crew from Houston narrowly escaped injury today after a gunman hijacked their ambulance around 3 a.m. That is the word from the News & Observer (Mike Stunson/July 23) which said the suspect first ran the EMS unit off the road, firing at the vehicle. He then made off with the rig with both a patient and attending medic inside. Police eventually detained the ambulance after tracking it via GPS. A spokesman for law enforcement said the man was under the influence of an unknown substance. Charges have not yet been laid. No one was injured in the incident.

