by In

Pimicikamak, Manitoba – Manitoba ambulance service in limbo after on-duty paramedic caught driving under the influence

Chicago, Illinois – EMT/firefighter charged with raping someone he knows, but he’s still on the job

Boston, Massachusetts – Bill would limit photos by on-duty first responders

Cleveland, Ohio – EMS staffing issues in spotlight after child unable to be transported following dog attack

Denver, Colorado – Public ambulances, fire exempt from state’s surprise medical bill law

Wales, UK – Survey finds over two-thirds of paramedics based in Wales have fear for their safety or felt threatened at work

Plymouth, UK – South Western ambulance worker told paramedics deserve to be shot as 999 demand soars