Edmonton, Alberta – Text services offer mental health support for first responders

Mankato, Minnesota – Ambulance crew injured in crash

New York, New York – FDNY union comes out against de Blasio vaccine requirement

Lafayette, Indiana – First responders warn of violent synthetic drug overdoses

San Angelo, Texas – Mental health providers say anxiety and burnout among West Texas first responders has increased

Spokane, Washington – First responders are administering Narcan more often

London, UK – Abusive man jailed for attacking and threatening ambulance staff 40 times