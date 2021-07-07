Edmonton, Alberta – Text services offer mental health support for first responders
Mankato, Minnesota – Ambulance crew injured in crash
New York, New York – FDNY union comes out against de Blasio vaccine requirement
Lafayette, Indiana – First responders warn of violent synthetic drug overdoses
San Angelo, Texas – Mental health providers say anxiety and burnout among West Texas first responders has increased
Spokane, Washington – First responders are administering Narcan more often
London, UK – Abusive man jailed for attacking and threatening ambulance staff 40 times