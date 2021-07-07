by In

Goose Bay, Newfoundland – NAPE calling on government to increase air ambulance services

Medicine Hat, Alberta – Province announces changes to palliative ambulance transport

Calgary, Alberta – Province announces plan to cut ambulance wait time; union says it changes nothing

North Delta, BC – Senior waits 15 hours with broken hip for ambulance that never came

Vancouver, BC – Paramedic calls for head of BCEHS to resign over response to deadly heat wave

Denver, Colorado – State Ketamine bill signed into law; limits paramedics’ use of drug

West Midlands, UK – Man killed and two paramedics injured after car and ambulance crash