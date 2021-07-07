by In

Calgary, Alberta – Free Stampede admission for frontline workers and their guests

Calgary, Alberta – Man irate after paramedic refused to help unconscious mother claiming ambulance was out of service

Calgary, Alberta – Paramedics say staff shortages could have fatal consequences

Montreal, Quebec – Steep increase in interventions for drownings across Urgences-Sante’s territory

Vancouver, BC – Anger over BCEHS’ handling of heat wave as petition circulates online

Wolverhampton, UK – Man killed, two hurt in crash with ambulance

Yorkshire, UK – Ambulance service facing pressure as bad as height of winter