by In

Kitchener, Ontario – Local unions representing public health workers, paramedics and more initiate strike action

Toronto, Ontario – Toronto paramedics called to more than 70 non-fatal overdoses in last two days

New York, New York – NYC dad thanks cops who stopped car jacking with toddler aboard

Fresno, California – Deadly restraint: Internal records reveal what officers, paramedics did and why in case where man died

New York, New York – Cuomo’s essential workers memorial in Battery Park City to be moved after backlash

Ipswich, UK – Ambulance worker downloaded child sex abuse images: court

Northumbria, UK – Paramedic injured and windscreen smashed as ambulance crews attacked repeatedly