** Hamilton paramedic pair in Ontario convicted of failing to provide the necessities of life to patient who died

CANADA NEWS

** Sentencing is pending for a pair of Hamilton, Ontario paramedics found guilty of failing to provide the necessities of life to a patient 3 ½ years ago. That is the word from CTV News (Katherine DeClerq/Natalie Johnson/June 8) which said Justice Harrison Arrell gave his verdict Tuesday in the case of Steven Snively, 55, and Christopher Marchant, 32. According to the news site, the Judge ruled that both medics ignored their training on December 2, 2017 when it came to treating gunshot victim Yosif Al-Hasnawi, 19. Al-Hasnawi, who was dubbed a Good Samaritan, had intervened in an incident outside a mosque when he was shot. Both practitioners told the court they believed BBs or pellets had been used instead of a .22-calibre handgun. Al-Hasnawi died within an hour of being fired on. Ontario Public Service Employees Union president Warren Thomas said he is disappointed with the decision. Al-Hasnawi’s family, meanwhile, told reporters they were relieved that justice had been served.