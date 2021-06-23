** Florida paramedic pair wrest loaded gun away from patient

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A pair of Florida paramedics from Manatee County are being credited for quick thinking after they managed to wrest a loaded gun from an irate patient. That is the word from The Bradenton Herald (Mark Young/June 22) which said the May 31st incident played out after the unconscious gunman suddenly revived in his vehicle when the medics broke his window to get in. Police arrived shortly after a fracas in which one of the medics managed to get the gun. Timothy John Neidert, 51 has been charged with attempted murder, resisting arrest with violence, DUI, and refusal to submit. There is no word on his next court date. Both practitioners, meanwhile, were awarded meritorious service certificates for the incident Tuesday.