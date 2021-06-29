** Australian paramedic sentenced for stealing from dead patient

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** A former Queensland paramedic from Brisbane was sentenced to 18 months’ probation Tuesday after admitting he stole money from a dead patient’s wallet November 18th. Yahoo News (June 28) said Louis Roza, 62, who had no prior criminal history, apparently took the cash after being called to attend on a 78-year-old man. According to the news site, police found Roza with $580 cash on him after a colleague told a supervisor he had seen him pilfer the funds. The man’s wife also said her husband had just taken $2,000 from the bank to pay bills. Initially denying any wrongdoing, Roza eventually pleaded guilty to stealing x 1. As a result of his crime, he was fired from his job.