** Former Ontario paramedic hit with new child sex charges

CANADA NEWS

** A former Hamilton, Ontario paramedic, already facing charges for allegedly stealing from lockers between 2016-2019 at the Simcoe Recreation Centre, has been tagged with additional allegations. That is the word from the London Free Press (June 21) which said Simcoe resident Todd Frederick Boylan, 48, who is an auxiliary Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer, has also been charged with possession of child pornography x 3, voyeurism x 4, and two counts each of sexual assault, sexual interference, and making child pornography. Although details remain sketchy, some of the thefts appear to involve stolen underwear. The City of Hamilton, meanwhile, has confirmed that Boylan is not currently working as a paramedic in the city.