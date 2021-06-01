** Ohio considering $1,000 COVID bonuses for emergency personnel

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Ohio paramedics and EMTs, as well as other emergency responders, could soon be given $1,000 COVID-19 bonuses. That is the word from Hometown Stations (Lauren Siegel/May 31) which said that is the idea behind a proposed bill put forward by state representatives Craig Riedel (R) and Phil Plummer (R). According to the news site, limitations will specify that only those who have worked from March 1, 2020 to the present will be eligible. Law enforcement, fire, and EMS could receive the bonus, if the bill passes. The move comes after Florida also agreed to $1,000 top-ups for its emergency personnel last month.