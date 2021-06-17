** UK medic sent to jail for two years on child sex offences

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** A former paramedic from Biggin Hill has been jailed for two years on child sex offences. That is the word from Kent Online (Paul Hooper/June 17) which said Maurice Clayton was convicted earlier this year on five separate tags including arranging to meet a child for sex. According to the news site, Clayton was nabbed in a sting operation in which an undercover officer posed as a mother with a 10-year-old daughter. During the course of several conversations, he detailed to the woman his deviant sexual interests, at the same time as telling her he was a paramedic. A 36-year veteran in EMS, he resigned from his job after his arrest. Along with clink time, he will also be placed on the Sex Offender’s Register for 10 years.