** North Carolina paramedic shot while attending call at Raleigh Juneteenth celebration

** A North Carolina paramedic from Raleigh is recovering at home after being shot while attending a call at a Juneteenth celebration Saturday night. That is the word from The News & Observer (Julian Shen-Berro/June 21) which said the 6:45 p.m. incident took place at Roberts Park as EMS responded to a help hail for a person who fell. According to the news site, the gunshot was fired shortly after EMS arrived on-scene, with practitioners taking refuge behind their EMS unit. The medic suffered non-life threatening injuries from one strike, though the prehospital rig also sustained bullet damage. Police said they do not belief the medic was targeted. The shooter, meanwhile, has not yet been arrested.