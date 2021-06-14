** Funeral services today for Minnesota medic killed in ambulance/dump truck crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Funeral services are being held today in Minnesota to commemorate the life of paramedic Troy Boettcher who died last week in an ambulance/dump truck crash. That is the word from Lakeland Broadcasting (June 14) which said the ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. in Grand Rapids at the IRA Civic Center. By way of the state paying respects, Governor Tim Walz has ordered all US and Minnesota flags to fly at half-mast. At the time of his death Boettcher had worked for Meds-1 Ambulance Service for 23 years. He leaves a wife and children behind.