** Australian medic undergoes surgery after attack breaks leg in two separate places

AUSTRALIA NEWS

** A New South Wales paramedic, 57, had to have surgery today after a man seeking hospital treatment attacked him Thursday, breaking the practitioner’s leg in two places. That is the word from ABC (Kelly Fuller/June 4) which said the incident, which took place outside Wollongong Hospital, played out after the medic attempted to move the man along from the building’s entrance. According to the news site, the Mangerton man had been loitering there complaining of stomach problems. When he was asked to leave, he wrestled the provider to the ground, falling on top of him. Along with the broken leg, the medic sustained a dislocated knee. The man, meanwhile, who fled the scene, has been charged with reckless grievous bodily harm, obstruct or hinder ambulance officer by act of violence, obstruct or hinder ambulance officer providing service to other and offensive conduct. If convicted, he could face a decade in jail. His next court date is July 6th.