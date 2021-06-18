** New York woman charged in Thursday fatal ambulance/car crash

UNITED STATES NEWS

** New York police in Rochester have charged a 19-year-old woman in relation to a fatal ambulance/car crash Thursday. WHEC (June 17) said Jamila Evans has been tagged with both DWI and manslaughter. Arraignment is set for today. According to the news site, the EMS unit was lit up and responding to an emergency when Evans’ pulled directly into the ambulance’s path. Car passenger Autumn Johnson, 23, died on impact. A second passenger was transported to hospital with serious injuries. The American Medical Response (AMR) medics, meanwhile, were not seriously injured.