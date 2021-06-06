by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Less time for ambulance thief due to math error

Medicine Hat, Alberta – Government releases report on helicopter EMS

Waterloo Region, Ontario – Union says pandemic taking a toll on paramedics

Detroit, Michigan – Man in stolen ambulance leads police on chase

Washington, D.C. – White House invites first responders, essential workers to July 4 independence from virus event

Perth, Western Australia – Health boss backs inquiry into ambulance contract but says don’t blame St. John for ramping