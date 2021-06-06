by In

Surrey, BC – Mom called 911 for daughter; ambulance never came

Escambia County, Florida – County settles paramedic retaliation lawsuit

Salem, Oregon – Oregon 911 centers first in US with new system to deliver secure location info from smartphones

New York, New York – EMT mental health concerns rise after COVID-19 pandemic’s height

Los Angeles, California – Vaccination rate for LA first responders significantly lower than CA’s average

New South Wales, Australia – Paramedic pay rise not nearly enough to end strike action