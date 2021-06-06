by In

Hamilton, Ontario – Code Zero events way down in 2020 even as paramedics battled pandemic

New York, New York – Big Brother de Blasio tracking EMT/medic bathroom breaks

Yonkers, New York – Stress of serving on COVID frontlines led to EMT’s suicide, mother says

Scotland, UK – Alcohol burden on ambulances three times higher than previously thought, study shows

Kent, UK – Woman arrested after punching paramedic in face

Wellington, New Zealand – Paramedics’ union warns WorkSafe “should have kept their noses out”