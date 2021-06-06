by In

Winnipeg, Manitoba – Mental health unit in works for paramedics, firefighters

Revelstoke, BC – “It’s not going to work here”: Mayor to meet province over ambulance changes

Toronto, Ontario – Northumberland paramedic with COVID-19 recovering in ICU at hospital

Rochester, New York – Woman accused of stealing, crashing ambulance had no idea how she got to county

Orange County, Florida – Stolen ambulance crashes into house

Dubois, Pennsylvania – Hospital patient stole ambulance, led police on chase

Sacramento, California – Bill would reduce accountability of EMS and ambulance services

Stillwater, Oklahoma – Woman at large after jumping out of ambulance; police still searching