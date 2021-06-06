by In

Brampton, Ontario – “It’s not normal”: Violence against paramedics in Brampton, Mississauga and Caledon a big problem

Halifax, Nova Scotia – NDP says Nova Scotia should waive all ambulance fees for COVID-19 patients, no matter when they got sick

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories – New tool uses smartphone GPS to find 911 callers

New York, New York – EMS union to mayor: We need a pay raise not a parade

Lexington, Kentucky – EMS directors struggling with staffing shortages

Gardendale, Alabama – Central Alabama ambulance providers report shortage in paramedics

New South Wales, Australia – More industrial action for NSW paramedics