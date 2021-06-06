by In

Vancouver, BC – Paramedics warn that change to system might harm some smaller communities

Montreal, Quebec – Paramedics set to strike

Thunder Bay, Ontario – Superior North EMS master plan approved

Richmond, Virginia – Pregnant woman forced to wait an hour for ambulance after car crash

Warwick, Rhode Island – State suspends EMT licences of two firefighters after patient death

Wilkes County, North Carolina – Money raised for medical costs of injured EMT

Sussex, UK – Tragedy as ambulance medic, 43, dies after cardiac arrest on football pitch