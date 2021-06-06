June 15, 2021
Montreal, Quebec – Montreal area paramedics union announces strike; says medical care will not be affected

Baltimore, Maryland – Man steals city ambulance, says he suffered heart attack and needed to take himself to hospital

Forth Worth, Texas – 4 injured after vehicle crashes into ambulance responding to emergency

Irondequoit Bay, New York – Chase ends with ambulance in Irondequoit Bay

Adelaide, South Australia – Grandmother left waiting six hours for ambulance

Johannesburg, South Africa – Gauteng government endangering lives with botched takeover of ambulance services

