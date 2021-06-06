Montreal, Quebec – Montreal area paramedics union announces strike; says medical care will not be affected
Baltimore, Maryland – Man steals city ambulance, says he suffered heart attack and needed to take himself to hospital
Forth Worth, Texas – 4 injured after vehicle crashes into ambulance responding to emergency
Irondequoit Bay, New York – Chase ends with ambulance in Irondequoit Bay
Adelaide, South Australia – Grandmother left waiting six hours for ambulance
Johannesburg, South Africa – Gauteng government endangering lives with botched takeover of ambulance services