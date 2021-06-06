by In

Red Deer, Alberta – City Council will urge AUMA to take up ambulance dispatch fight

St. John’s, Newfoundland – Union criticizes plan to hire replacement first responders

Vancouver, BC – BC paramedics say they are in dire need of resources

Commerce City, Colorado – Platte Valley paramedic reported missing

Scottsboro, Alabama – Paramedic charged with assaulting firefighter with bodily fluids

Millcreek, Arizona – Parole fugitive arrested after fleeing police, assaulting officers and EMS

New South Wales, Australia – Paramedics to strike despite Premier’s plea to wait for budget