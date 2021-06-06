Peel Region, Ontario – Man in custody after driving stolen vehicle into ambulance
Winnipeg, Manitoba – Sharing overdose data from fire paramedic service could potentially save lives
Warwick, Rhode Island – Two EMTs’ licences suspended following patient death
Baltimore, Maryland – Fire Department faces questions over EMS personnel in proposed $304M budget
Albany, New York – NY legislators endorse task force to address rural EMS challenges
Manchester, UK – Arena Inquiry: Paramedics were not struggling after attack