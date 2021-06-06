Burnaby, BC – Questions about ambulance response times as woman waits hour with broken hip
Vancouver, BC – Paramedics blame provincial mismanagement for ambulance wait times
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – State can’t revoke licence of EMT with decades old child sex convictions
Tallahassee, Florida – Rescu app aims to decrease emergency response times
West Midlands, UK – Ambulance bodycams might make attackers think twice
Perth, Western Australia – Surge in ambulance ramping
Victoria, Australia – At least half of state’s paramedics yet to receive COVID vaccine