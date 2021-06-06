by In

Whitehorse, Yukon – Paramedic has award named after him for unwavering dedication

St. John’s, Newfoundland – Paramedic strike vote delayed by labour minister’s intervention

Washington, D.C. – House bill would allow teachers, first responders access to no down payment mortgages

Newark, New Jersey – Firefighters will now go to life threatening calls, but unions say they need more training

Hartford, Connecticut – Bill would expand PTSD coverage for first responders and frontline workers

Wales, UK – Welsh Ambulance Service inviting people to join its new People and Community Network

Leicestershire, UK – Hospital staff take ill woman to see dying husband by ambulance