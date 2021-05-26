** Friends of UK paramedic who died suddenly at home last week raising funds to help her family, charities

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Colleagues of a Sunderland paramedic who died suddenly at home May 15th have now raised over 3,000 pounds to assist her surviving family. The Sunderland Echo (Georgina Cutler/May 26) said the fund in memory of Georgia Barron, 24, will also be donated to MIND, Endometriosis UK, and other charities favored by Georgia’s relatives. According to the news site, Georgia, who was remembered as both cheeky and happy, was working as an ambulance care assistant with North East Ambulance Service at the time of her death. She was also training to become a paramedic.