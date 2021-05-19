** Chicago honors paramedic who died from COVID-19

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Chicago has honored a paramedic who died during one of last year’s waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Patch (Mark Konkol/May 18) said the fire department has added a plaque to its Wall of Honor to pay tribute to Robert Truevillian who passed away in December from complications of the virus. Truevillian, who had worked for the department for 20 years, had battled the scourge for several weeks in hospital before succumbing. Mayor Lori Lightfoot said he was a man with a big heart who saw obstacles as opportunities. Truevillian, 55, left behind a wife and four children.