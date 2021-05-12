** Former Oklahoma paramedic killed in car accident Friday

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A former Oklahoma medic from Camden is dead after a fatal car wreck Friday. KTVE (Chelsea Williams/May 11) said John Hall, 61, died after the vehicle he was driving hit a Peterbilt semi head-on. According to the news site, Hall died at the scene. Previously employed by the Ouachita Medical Center, he was remembered as a loyal and outstanding paramedic, as well as a very good Christian man. Bearden Chief of Police Nathan Greeley said Hall always had a smile and a joke ready. There is no word yet on what might have caused the crash. Funeral services are pending.