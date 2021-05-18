** Funeral services held for UK medic killed by flying stone while en route to 999 call

UNITED KINGDOM NEWS

** Funeral services were held today for a Hereford paramedic who died April 24th after a stone knocked out the windshield of the ambulance he was riding in during a 999 response. The Worcester News (Andy Mitchell/May 18) said the commemoration for Jeremy “Jack” Daw, 66, took place in West Midlands and honored his more than 30 years of service in EMS. According to the newspaper, Daw had returned from retirement to work ambulance during the COVID-19 crisis. A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said Daw was well loved, well respected, and had helped thousands during his working life. Along with family members, several of those in the community paid their respects both in person and online.