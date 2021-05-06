** Tennessee medic from Nashville charged with murdering wife and father-in-law

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Tennessee medic from Nashville has been charged with first-degree murder x 2 in the deaths of his wife and her father. That is the word from WKRN (Josh Breslow/May 5) which said Matthew Konen was arrested in Clarksville Tuesday. According to the news site, he stands accused of shooting to death Rachel Konen and David Rodgers on January 20th of this year. Specifics of the crimes have not yet been released. Konen, who is still in the Montgomery County Jail, has been with the Nashville Fire Department since March 2017. There is no word on his next court date.