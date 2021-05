** The Bronx, New York renames playground in honor or murdered EMT

UNITED STATES NEWS

** The Bronx has renamed a school playground after a murdered Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT who died after her own ambulance ran over her in March of 2017. That is the word from News 12 (May 27) which said the Blackrock Playground will be rechristened FDNY-EMT Yadira Arroyo Playground. A plaque at the site will allow visitors to learn about her life. The renaming ceremony takes place today at 10 a.m.