** UK trainee paramedic dies suddenly at home

** North Tyneside medics are mourning after a young colleague died unexpectedly Saturday at home. The Mirror (Kieran Murray/Ryan Merrifield/May 19) said Wallsend resident Georgia Barron, 24, passed away after working for only two years at the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) as an ambulance care assistant. According to the news site, she was studying to become a paramedic. An NEAS spokesman, meanwhile, said Georgia would be greatly missed by the many friends she had made at the service. Autopsy results are pending.