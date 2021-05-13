** Georgia woman charged in 2020 off-duty driving death of paramedic

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Georgia woman from Statham has been charged with vehicular homicide in the September 19, 2020 driving death of a paramedic. The Athens Banner-Herald (Wayne Ford/May 12) said Megan Elizabeth Kingston, 34, allegedly killed Winder resident Jennifer Lee Patrick, 43, as the latter was on her way home from her job. Patrick worked with the Athens based National EMS at the time of her death. According to the newspaper, Kingston was driving in the wrong lane when she crashed head on into Patrick’s vehicle. Along with the above-mentioned charge, she has also been tagged with reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road, driving under the influence of multiple substances, and having an open container of alcohol. Kingston was arrested Tuesday for outstanding warrants when police saw her driving while talking on her cell phone. She was then cited for distracted driving. Kingston remains in jail without bond.