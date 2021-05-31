** Off-duty New York EMT attacked over parking dispute

UNITED STATES NEWS

** New York police have issued a public alert asking for help in identifying suspects who allegedly attacked an off-duty Bronx EMT, breaking his jaw and eye socket May 22nd. PIX 11 (Kristine Garcia/May 31) said the 1 a.m. incident, which was sparked by a parking dispute, ended with 2 men fleeing the scene. According to the news site, authorities have video of the men from nearby closed circuit television cameras. Still images have also been retrieved from the footage. Crime Stoppers is now accepting tips on the case.