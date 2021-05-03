** California police to charge fifth US Navy corpsman in death of fellow medic

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Police in Twentynine Palms, California have said they may charge a fifth US Navy corpsman in relation to the shooting death of fellow medic Michael Vincent De Leon two years ago. 10News (Jennifer Katner/April 30) said a preliminary hearing on the matter is now set for June. According to the newspaper, authorities have so far tagged four in relation to the incident. The youngest person charged is 23. De Leon died August 16, 2019 while attending a going away party for a fellow prehospital provider. Police say most of the group were drinking and dry firing weapons before De Leon sustained a fatal wound. De Leon’s family, meanwhile, said they believed there was a cover-up in their son’s death which they said was initially labelled a suicide.