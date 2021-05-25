** Minnesota tactical paramedic arrested on child porn charges

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A Minnesota SWAT paramedic from Shakopee has been arrested on child porn charges. That is the word from Bringmethenews (Adam Uren/May 24) which said Shane Edward Kinney, 40, has been tagged with interfering with the privacy of a child, use of minors in a sexual performance, and possessing and disseminating pornography. According to the newspaper, a Twitter Cyber Tip eventually led police to investigate Kinney. Twitter then provided content from his account which included both illicit images and videos. Police say Kinney used hidden cameras to record children in his home. There is no word on his next court date.