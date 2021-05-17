** Oregon student EMT killed in shooting outside restaurant

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An Oregon student EMT from Portland is dead after a last Wednesday incident in which she was shot while leaving a restaurant. People magazine (Chris Harris/May 17) said Danae K. Williams, 25, died two days later in hospital. According to the news service, Williams was heading to her car with a male friend around 9 p.m. when a bullet was fired through the window on the passenger’s side of her car. Another vehicle then immediately fled the scene. Williams’ friend was also injured in the attack. Her family said they can not think of a motive for the killing. Along with studying to become an EMT, Williams also worked with disabled people. Police have put out a public request for information. Funeral services are pending.