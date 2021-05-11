** California paramedic killed in single vehicle crash Friday

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A California paramedic from Merced County is dead after a single vehicle collision Friday near El Nido. The Merced Sun Star (Andrew Kuhn/May 10) said Marc Trujillo, 24, who worked for Riggs Ambulance Service, died around 3:40 a.m. after he lost control of the vehicle he was driving and hit a hydro pole. According to the news site, the crash caused several power lines to fall on his vehicle, delaying his emergency treatment. Trujillo, however, died at the scene. A spokesman for the ambulance service said he was an admirable person who was dedicated to his job. Funeral services are pending.