** Florida county dedicates new EMS building to memory of paramedic who perished from COVID

UNITED STATES NEWS

** A new EMS building in Volusia County, Florida has been named in honor of a paramedic who died from COVID-19 on September 20th of last year. The Hometown News Volusia (Diane M. Carey/May 27) said the site will bear a plaque with the name of Gerald “Jerry” Jones who perished from complications of the virus. According to the news site, Jones was originally scheduled to be the service’s first paramedic designated to work out of the new building. Instead, a ceremony commemorating his service was held and included testimonials from friends, family, and co-workers. Jones, who was a US Navy veteran, had worked for the county for 21 years. He leaves behind a wife and son. Tragically, his sister died from COVID the day before he himself succumbed.