Flying turkey hits, smashes ambulance windshield in Ohio

UNITED STATES NEWS

** Ohio EMS medics in Painesville narrowly escaped injury Wednesday after a low flying turkey hit and shattered the windshield of the ambulance they were riding in. WOIO (Rachel Vadaj/May 20) said the 3:30 p.m. incident occurred as the EMS unit was loaded and transporting a patient to the Concord TriPoint Medical Center. According to the news site, no one was injured in the incident, but the turkey died at the scene. A spokesman for the service said the ambulance was taken out of service for repairs while a second crew completed the call.