** Off-duty FDNY EMT narrowly escapes injury after car targeted by hail of bullets

UNITED STATES NEWS

** An off-duty Fire Department of New York (FDNY) EMT in Brooklyn narrowly escaped injury Tuesday after her vehicle was hit by several bullets. The New York Daily News (Ginger Adams Otis/May 13) said the unidentified practitioner, who had her two young sons in the car with her, said she was fired on as she was stopped at a red light around 5 p.m. According to the newspaper, one of the bullets hit the driver’s side headrest and was shot just as a noisy subway train passed overhead. Police, meanwhile, said they are investigating the incident as a random shooting, though a spokesman said the EMT could have accidentally stumbled on a shoot-out.