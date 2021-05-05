by In

Vancouver, BC – BC paramedics service more than half a million calls per year

Brooklyn, New York – “I was gushing blood everywhere”: EMT bashed by patient in hospital, leaving him with broken nose, stitches

Detroit, Michigan – New mural honors first responders, frontline workers, Detroiters lost to COVID

Cornwall, UK – Ambulance crews under extreme pressure as tourists and COVID stretch services

West Yorkshire, UK – Man’s degrading three hour ambulance wait with broken leg

Paeroa, New Zealand – Pregnant paramedic survives cliff fall, learns to explain stuff to patients

Soweto, South Africa – Father seeks justice for his son after paramedics arrived ill-equipped in an ambulance