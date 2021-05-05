by In

St. John’s Newfoundland and Labrador – Union accuses government of undermining organized labour and rural EMS amid dispute

Ottawa, Ontario – Feds couldn’t keep up with Indigenous communities’ demand for nurses, paramedics

Albany, New York – NY bill passes allowing helicopter ambulances to carry and distribute blood

Greenville, South Carolina – Deputies locate, charge woman who hit EMS worker with truck

Las Vegas, Nevada – New York City EMT says he was beaten while on vacation for being Jewish

Memphis, Tennessee – New decals to alert first responders to homes with kids with special health care needs