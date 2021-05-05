Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – Senate approves games of chance option for first responders, veterans’ groups
Lubbock, Texas – Man impersonated EMT and stole medical equipment
Manchester, UK – Research shows how to improve emergency response to terrorist incident
Cape Town, South Africa – Alleged extortion of paramedics being investigated
Tokyo, Japan – Only 15% of paramedics in Tokyo, 20 major cities have completed vaccination: survey
KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa – COVID 19 Vaccine: Now unvaccinated paramedics to strike