Harrisburg, Pennsylvania – Senate approves games of chance option for first responders, veterans’ groups

Lubbock, Texas – Man impersonated EMT and stole medical equipment

Manchester, UK – Research shows how to improve emergency response to terrorist incident

Cape Town, South Africa – Alleged extortion of paramedics being investigated

Tokyo, Japan – Only 15% of paramedics in Tokyo, 20 major cities have completed vaccination: survey

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa – COVID 19 Vaccine: Now unvaccinated paramedics to strike